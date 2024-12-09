Discussing culture, identity and legacy with Drew Michael | State of Art

Anchorage artist Drew Michael shapes a wooden mask in his studio. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Anchorage artist Drew Michael makes contemporary Yup’ik-styled masks with his own personal spin and cross-cultural influences. The Yup’ik and Inupiat artist was born in Bethel and raised in Eagle River. He didn’t feel connected to his ancestry while growing up, but after he was exposed to indigenous methods of wood carving and mask making, he found his own path forward.



Now as an established and respected artist, Michael wanted to give back to his community and provide support for other artists. While he’s committing his own funds to the Anchorage Museum Foundation in his will, he and the museum partnered to create a fund that would provide residency opportunities for artists from the Circumpolar North. They reached their fundraising goal of $100,000.00 and plan to begin residencies next year.



On this episode, we leave the station and head to Michael’s home studio to find out about the Drew Michael Artist Fellowship Fund, discuss the cultural and personal healing aspects of his work and the legacy he wants to leave behind.

