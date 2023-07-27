State of Art: Writer Corky Parker comes to Anchorage to share her award-winning memoir

A page from Corky Parker’s memoir “La Finca: Love, Loss, and Laundry on a Tiny Puerto Rican Island.” (Courtesy of Corky Parker)

Corky Parker, author of "La Finca: Love, Loss, and Laundry on a Tiny Puerto Rican Island" will be in Alaska in August. (Photo Courtesy of Corky Parker)

This week on State of Art we’re joined by Corky Parker. She was an original staff member of KSKA nearly 45 years ago, but she’s added many chapters to her life since then. Her memoir “La Finca: Love, Loss, and Laundry on a Tiny Puerto Rican Island” tells her story of running a rustic eco-lodge and what she learned along the way.

The book is filled with sketches, images and other artwork that won her a 2023 University Press Award for Book & Cover Design along with her 2023 Pacific Northwest Writers Association Nancy Pearl Award for Memoir.

She will be in Alaska in August for readings and other events. She tells us about falling in love with a place, searching for authenticity and more.

Corky Parker Alaska Events:



Wednesday, August 2, 6 p.m.

Georgia Blue Gallery in Anchorage: slideshow focusing on the book’s outsider art and illustration.

Tuesday, August 8, 6 p.m.

Homer Public Library: a book reading, and talk, emceed and cohosted by Corky’s best friend since middle school, Charlotte Adamson Kilcher — star of the Discovery Channel series, “Alaska, the Last Frontier.” This will be a more personal discussion about the book and how both women made their off beat life choices after growing up in the 60s and 70s in the bay area together. This will be available both in person and via Zoom.



Thursday, August 10, 6 p.m.

Writer’s Block Bookstore and Café in Anchorage: a book reading, talk and signing.



