Anchorage musician leaves you wanting more with album of one-minute songs | State of Art

By
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-

When Anchorage musician, audio engineer and producer Chad Reynvaan set about putting together an album of one-minute songs he found that working within these boundaries helped push him creatively. The resulting “One Minute Songs” is a collection of 17 tracks that reflect Reynvaan’s usual rock and roll/power pop while letting him explore new territory. On this episode of State of Art, we hear from Reynvaan about exercising creative muscles, writing from a personal perspective and more. We also check out some tunes.


LINKS:
Wattage Studio
Chad Reynvaan Bandcamp

Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.

