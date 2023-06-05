State of Art: The Anchorage Museum celebrates 100 years of the Alaska Railroad

(Steve McCutcheon Collection, Anchorage Museum, B1990.14.4.July1973.)

This week on State of Art we’re take a trip downtown to the Anchorage Museum to learn about their new exhibit “All Aboard: The Alaska Railroad Centennial.” It covers the history, impact and people that made the railroad what it is today. We’re joined by The Anchorage Museum’s Aaron Leggett, senior curator and of Alaska history and indigenous cultures, who gives us a tour of some of the exhibits highlights. We hear about contributions of indigenous workers, Leggett’s personal connections to the railroad and more.

