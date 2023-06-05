State of Art: The Anchorage Museum celebrates 100 years of the Alaska Railroad

By
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-
(Steve McCutcheon Collection, Anchorage Museum, B1990.14.4.July1973.)

This week on State of Art we’re take a trip downtown to the Anchorage Museum to learn about their new exhibit “All Aboard: The Alaska Railroad Centennial.” It covers the history, impact and people that made the railroad what it is today. We’re joined by The Anchorage Museum’s Aaron Leggett, senior curator and of Alaska history and indigenous cultures, who gives us a tour of some of the exhibits highlights. We hear about contributions of indigenous workers, Leggett’s personal connections to the railroad and more.

LINKS:
Anchorage Museum Website
“All Aboard: The Alaska Railroad Centennial”
Alaska Railroad Website

Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.

