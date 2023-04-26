Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

A group of St. Paul Island northern fur seals. (John Ryan/KUCB)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Army Corps of Engineers reconsiders an important Pebble Mine permit. Plus, the Alaska Senate finalizes its proposal to increase student funding.

Reports tonight from:

Lex Treinen in Anchorage

Francisco Martínezcuello in Bethel

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Izzy Ross in Dillingham

Alain d’Epremesnil in Haines

Brian Venua in Kodiak

Theo Greenly in Unalaska

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Dave Emmert and producing from Tim Rockey.