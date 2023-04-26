Alaska Public Media wins 14 Alaska Press Club Awards

Alaska Public Media journalists won 14 Alaska Press Club Awards this weekend.
That includes one of the night’s top honors. Lex Treinen won the Public Service Award for his exhaustive reporting last year that uncovered then-Anchorage Health Director Joe Gerace had fabricated his resume.
Check out our award-winning work:
Best Investigative Reporting – First Place
Anchorage Health Department director resigns amid investigation into fabricated resume
By Lex Treinen & Curtis Gilbert
Best Natural Sound Video Journalism – First Place
Arctic ultramarathons helped this suicide survivor find hope | INDIE ALASKA
By Valerie Kern
Best Multimedia Presentation – First Place
The largest homeless shelter in Alaska will close this month. Many staying there aren’t sure where they’ll live next.
By Lex Treinen
Best Breaking News Story – First Place
Historically powerful storm slams Western Alaska. Here’s what people experienced across hundreds of miles of coastline.
By Chris Klint, Will McCarthy, Nina Kravinsky, Rhonda McBride, Anna Rose MacArthur and Tegan Hanlon of AKPM, KYUK & KTOO
Best Solo Journalism – First Place
Peltola goes home to the Kuskokwim, still waiting to hear if she’s the first Alaska Native elected to Congress
By Liz Ruskin
Best Audio Culture Reporting – First Place
‘They’re reaching for this’: Students compete in Yup’ik and Iñupiaq spelling bees
By Katie Anastas
Best Video Journalism – First Place
Bucket List Bungee Jumping in Rural Alaska | INDIE ALASKA
By Valerie Kern
Best Audio Reporting on Government or Politics – First Place
The COVID-19 pandemic is leaving more children in Alaska’s foster care system without a stable home
By Wesley Early
Best Same-Day Audio Feature – First Place
Emotions high as Anchorage’s largest homeless shelter shuts down after 2 years
By Lex Treinen & Wesley Early
Best Legal Affairs Reporting – Second Place
Voter approval of Alaska judges is hitting an all-time low, and justice system experts aren’t sure why
By Jeremy Hsieh
Best Series – Second Place
There’s Hope. There’s Help.
By Adam Nicely, Valerie Kern, Shiri Segal, Linda Isaac and E.J. David
Vern McCorkle Award for Best Audio Business Reporting – Third Place
A refugee-led co-op in Anchorage provides work experience, with flavor
By Michael Fanelli & Wesley Early
Best Public Safety Audio Reporting – Second Place
Families, activists question why so many people in Alaska’s jails and prisons have died this year
By Jeremy Hsieh
[Sign up for Alaska Public Media’s daily newsletter to get our top stories delivered to your inbox.]