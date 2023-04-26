Alaska Public Media wins 14 Alaska Press Club Awards

Reporter Lex Treinen wins the Alaska Press Club Public Service Award on Saturday, April 22, 2023, for his investigative journalism. (Marc Lester photo)

Alaska Public Media journalists won 14 Alaska Press Club Awards this weekend.

That includes one of the night’s top honors. Lex Treinen won the Public Service Award for his exhaustive reporting last year that uncovered then-Anchorage Health Director Joe Gerace had fabricated his resume.

Check out our award-winning work:

Best Investigative Reporting – First Place

Anchorage Health Department director resigns amid investigation into fabricated resume

By Lex Treinen & Curtis Gilbert

Joe Gerace. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Best Natural Sound Video Journalism – First Place

Arctic ultramarathons helped this suicide survivor find hope | INDIE ALASKA

By Valerie Kern

Best Multimedia Presentation – First Place

The largest homeless shelter in Alaska will close this month. Many staying there aren’t sure where they’ll live next.

By Lex Treinen

People staying at the Sullivan Arena last summer. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Best Breaking News Story – First Place

Historically powerful storm slams Western Alaska. Here’s what people experienced across hundreds of miles of coastline.

By Chris Klint, Will McCarthy, Nina Kravinsky, Rhonda McBride, Anna Rose MacArthur and Tegan Hanlon of AKPM, KYUK & KTOO

The storm surge from Typhoon Merbok brought high water 17 miles inland to Chevak. (Emily Schwing/KYUK)

Best Solo Journalism – First Place

Peltola goes home to the Kuskokwim, still waiting to hear if she’s the first Alaska Native elected to Congress

By Liz Ruskin

Mary Peltola has been fishing on the Kuskokwim since she was a child. (Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media)

Best Audio Culture Reporting – First Place

‘They’re reaching for this’: Students compete in Yup’ik and Iñupiaq spelling bees

By Katie Anastas

Students wait for their turn on stage at the Yup’ik spelling bee. (Katie Anastas/Alaska Public Media)

Best Video Journalism – First Place

Bucket List Bungee Jumping in Rural Alaska | INDIE ALASKA

By Valerie Kern

Best Audio Reporting on Government or Politics – First Place

The COVID-19 pandemic is leaving more children in Alaska’s foster care system without a stable home

By Wesley Early

Jesse Herrera outside the Office of Children’s Services office in Anchorage. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Best Same-Day Audio Feature – First Place

Emotions high as Anchorage’s largest homeless shelter shuts down after 2 years

By Lex Treinen & Wesley Early

Rose George writes a thank you note for 99+1 staff on the last day of the Sullivan mass homeless shelter. (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)

Best Legal Affairs Reporting – Second Place

Voter approval of Alaska judges is hitting an all-time low, and justice system experts aren’t sure why

By Jeremy Hsieh

The Alaska Judicial Council holds a public hearing. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Best Series – Second Place

There’s Hope. There’s Help.

By Adam Nicely, Valerie Kern, Shiri Segal, Linda Isaac and E.J. David

Vern McCorkle Award for Best Audio Business Reporting – Third Place

A refugee-led co-op in Anchorage provides work experience, with flavor

By Michael Fanelli & Wesley Early

A FIG co-op member scoops out the blended Xawaash to fill “pinch packs.” (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)

Best Public Safety Audio Reporting – Second Place

Families, activists question why so many people in Alaska’s jails and prisons have died this year

By Jeremy Hsieh

Kitty Douglas, 20, was among the Alaskans who died in jail last year. (Photo courtesy of Nora Brown)

[Sign up for Alaska Public Media’s daily newsletter to get our top stories delivered to your inbox.]