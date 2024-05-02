Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, May 2, 2024

Incumbent Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson and candidate Suzanne LaFrance. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

The state Senate’s version of the operating budget has a smaller Permanent Fund Dividend than what the House included. Plus, Anchorage residents share their thoughts about the upcoming mayoral runoff election. And, Indigenous dancers in Juneau don Ravenstail robes for the first time in decades.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early, Jeremy Hsieh and Chris Klint in Anchorage

Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau

Shelby Herbert in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.