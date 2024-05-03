Alaska News Nightly: Friday, May 3, 2024

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Two cars side by side getting a touchless car wash.
Cars inside of the Alaska Laser Wash on Lake Otis on May 1st, 2024 (Photo by James Oh / Alaska Public Media)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

The court decision that ruled some correspondence allotments unconstitutional is on hold — for now. Plus, fisheries managers will limit salmon fishing in federal waters of the Yukon River to federally qualified subsistence users. And, how the rapid expansion of car washes nationwide fits with ‘the Netflix model.’

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early, Casey Grove, Jeremy Hsieh, Rhonda McBride and Ava White in Anchorage
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Eric Stone in Juneau
Meredith Redick in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

a portrait of a man outside

Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487. Read more about Tim here

