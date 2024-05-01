Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, May 1, 2024

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks with reporters on May 1, 2024. (Eric Stone/Alaska Public Media)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Congresswoman Peltola threads a needle between supporting energy production or salmon. Plus, as more refugees are coming to Alaska, the state holds its first resettlement conference. And, the first Alaska Native Columbia University engineering graduate wants to help back at home.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Chris Klint and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Sage Smiley in Bethel
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Jamie Diep in Homer
Eric Stone in Juneau
Rob Woolsey in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

