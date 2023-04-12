Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Melissa Berns-Svoboda opened Nuniaq in downtown Kodiak this winter, and plans to expand the location to include a dine-in section by the summer. (Kirsten Dobroth / KMXT)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska Native tribes sue the federal government over failed salmon runs. Plus, the state ferry system’s new leader shares his priorities for the system.

Reports tonight from:

Jeremy Hsieh and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Izzy Ross in Dillingham

Riley Board in Juneau

Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak

Angela Denning in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.