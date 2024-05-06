Alaska News Nightly: Monday, May 6, 2024

A graduate wears a custom bedazzled cap at the UAA 2024 Graduation at the Alaska Airlines Center on Sunday, May 5, 2024. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

A bill in the state Senate would fix correspondence school allotments by going back to the old system. Plus, Fairbanks voters head to the polls to determine if the borough can collect additional taxes for schools. And, after COVID canceled high school graduation events, college graduates get their first chance at an in-person ceremony.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove and Chris Klint in Anchorage

Dan Bross and Robyne in Fairbanks

Eric Stone in Juneau

Ben Townsend in Nome

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.