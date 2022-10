23rd poet laureate of the United States Joy Harjo (Shawn Miller, courtesy of Joy Harjo)

This week on State of Art we’re hearing from Joy Harjo. She served as poet laureate of the United States from 2019 to this year. As the first Native American to hold the position, she made it her goal to lift up the voices of indigenous poets. We discuss her relationship to Alaska, her time as poet laureate and her new work.



LINKS:

Joy Harjo’s WEBSITE

Harjo’s recent event with the Anchorage Museum