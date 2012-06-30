Great Performances at the Met: Faust

Watch GP at the Met: Faust on PBS. See more from Great Performances.

With Jonas Kaufmann in the title role, René Pape as the devil and Marina Poplavskaya as Marguerite, Gounod’s classic retelling of the Faust legend is directed by Tony Award-winner Des McAnuff, who updates the story to the first half of the 20th century in a production that won praise in London. Yannick Nézet-Séguin, on the heels of his Don Carlo success, conducts.

