Alaska News Nightly: Don Young, Republican Candidate for U.S. House
He's been working the crowds, but not so much the media. Don Young is ready to go back to Washington and he seeks your vote. Young joins us in the APRN studios to answer questions from Alaskans.Photo by Josh Edge, APRN - AnchorageDownload Audio (MP3)HOST: Steve Heimel, APRNGUESTS:
- Don Young, Republican candidate for U.S. House
- Callers Statewide
LIVE Broadcast: Thursday, October 28. 2010 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.