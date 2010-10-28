Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Don Young, Republican Candidate for U.S. House

Alaska Public Media | By Josh Edge
Published October 28, 2010 at 5:50 PM AKDT

He's been working the crowds, but not so much the media. Don Young is ready to go back to Washington and he seeks your vote. Young joins us in the APRN studios to answer questions from Alaskans.Photo by Josh Edge, APRN - AnchorageDownload Audio (MP3)HOST: Steve Heimel, APRNGUESTS:

  • Don Young, Republican candidate for U.S. House
  • Callers Statewide

PARTICIPATE:

LIVE Broadcast: Thursday, October 28. 2010 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
