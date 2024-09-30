-
The Parnell administration is still weighing whether to apply for a waiver from the No Child Left Behind Act. School officials in Kodiak have mixed feelings about the act, but they’re hoping Governor Parnell decides to apply for the waiver.
The Obama Administration announced Monday that it plans to start giving states waivers from the No Child Left Behind education reform bill.
