The U.S. Coast Guard has a cutter at the scene and intends to sink the Japanese ghost ship floating off the Southeast Alaska coast this morning. The shrimper Ryou-Un Maru was cut loose a year ago in the tsunami and drifted un-manned across the Pacific . The cutter Anacapa arrived on scene last night, equipped with weapory. Read More
So far salvage efforts have failed to raise a sunken fishing boat at Rocky Point near the Valdez Narrows, and an oil sheen is now reported on the water.
A vessel is headed out into the Bering Sea to retrieve a barge full of construction equipment.