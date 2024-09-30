-
This special, narrated by Emmy Award winner Gary Sinise, Navy Seals – Their Untold Story recounts the ticking-clock missions of the “Commandoes of the Deep” through firsthand accounts — including that of a D-Day demolition team member — and through never-before-seen footage, home movies and personal mementoes.
-
October has arrived and with it brings a whole array of new shows and episodes to entertain viewers.Tune in to Masterpiece Contemporary's new series Worricker airing on Sunday, November 9 and 16 at 8:00 pm. The prequel, Page Eight, will air on Thursday, November 6 at 9:00 pm.