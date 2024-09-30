-
Monday, August 21, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. On this Line One program the focus is on efforts to prevent fetal alcohol exposure and its effects. We will discuss local and national efforts and the challenges to preventing the lifelong effects that alcohol can cause in the developing fetus.LISTEN HERE
Dena A Coy celebrated its 20th anniversary today. Part of the Southcentral Foundation, Dena A Coy was the first residential program in the United States designed to treat pregnant women for alcohol and drug abuse in an effort to prevent fetal alcohol syndrome.
