donald trump

After leaving Trump administration, Balash will work for oil company that's developing an Alaska projectJoe Balash, the high-level Alaskan appointee at the U.S. Department of the Interior who pushed to open the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil leasing, is taking a job with an oil company seeking to develop a major project in Alaska.
Republican voters in 12 states went to the polls to indicate which of the Republican candidates they want for the 2016 presidential race. On this week's Alaska Edition, we review the results of the Republican poll, and what impact Alaska's support may or may not have on a national level. Listen Now: