Anchorage Mayor Dan Sullivan is proposing an ordinance banning sitting or lying on downtown sidewalks. This is happening as a homeless man has been camped out in front of City Hall protesting the shutdown of homeless camps.
The U.S. House has voted to bar the Food and Drug Administration from approving genetically modified salmon for human consumption.