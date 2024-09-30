-
While repair work has been allowed to continue, some personnel essential for safety certification and provisioning the boat aren't allowed to return to work.
-
The Alaska Marine Highway System has been in the news a lot lately, beginning with the governor's veto of the ferry budget in the spring, and a ferry…
-
We Alaskans have a unique way to get into the backcountry, on our state-owned railroad or ferry system — two of the most fun forms of transportation around. On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’ll celebrate how the train and ferries can get families out to adventures hiking, skiing, paddling, floating and exploring in some truly exotic places.Thanks for listening!
-
Right now it's an idea and a process of negotiation between those who want to build and design a new ferry and state transportation officials. Local preference is definitely a factor here.