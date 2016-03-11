Aliy Zirkle takes lead en route to Galena

Iditarod veteran Aliy Zirkle was the second musher out of Ruby early this morning, but she overtook Brent Sass a short ways down the trail.

Both are on the move toward Galena - a 50-mile run down the Yukon River - with 15 dogs in harness.

Jeff King was the first musher to reach Ruby, but is in the midst of his mandatory 24-hour layover.

A handful of other mushers - led by Dallas Seavey, Nicolas Petit and Wade Marrs - also reached Ruby early Friday morning, but remain in the checkpoint as of 8:00 a.m.

Illinois musher and Iditarod veteran Charley Benja scratched yesterday in McGrath.

He made the call at 11:50 a.m. due to concern for his race team. He had 11 dogs on his team when he made the decision.