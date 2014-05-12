Ambler Man Faces Attempted Murder Charges for Shooting at VPO

An Ambler man is facing attempted murder charges after Alaska State Troopers say he tried to shoot a village police officer through the door of his home.

According to a dispatch from Troopers, it all happened around 1:15 Saturday afternoon. That’s when Troopers say 34-year-old Harry Morena was “intoxicated and belligerent” using a VHF radio.

Ambler Village Police Office Jeffery Metlon went to Morena’s home and knocked on the door. That’s when the officer says he heard Morena yell, “one shot, one kill” before shooting through his front door at the officer.

The VPO was uninjured and backed away—as Troopers say Morena shot at least two more times though the door and walls of his home.

A concerned friend then tried to contact Morena through the VHF. Officers investigating the shooting say the friend asked to meet with Morena but only if he promised not to shoot him. Morena allegedly told the friend he, “only wanted to kill the VPO.”

Troopers say the friend then met Morena in the street and convinced him to surrender his weapon.

Morena was arrested, and when Troopers arrived to investigate, a search warrant for his home later found evidence of a home-brew alcohol operation.

Troopers say Morena’s deaf and blind mother was also found in the home, oblivious to the gunfire Troopers say unfolded around her.

Morena was taken to the Kotzebue regional jail. He faces charges of second-degree attempted murder, two charges of second-degree assault, and several charges related to home-brewing alcohol.

Ambler is a community of about 260 people in the Northwest Arctic Borough, about 280 miles northeast of Nome.