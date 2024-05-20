Touring the Alaska Veterans Museum | Hometown, Alaska

Alaska has a long history and continued relationship to the Armed Forces. To preserve and honor that history, the Alaska Veterans Museum features exhibits and artifacts from the state’s territorial days to modern times. Ahead of Memorial Day on May 27, host Dave Waldron tours the museum to find out more about the men and women who gave their all to serve the country. We’ll also hear pieces from Alaska Public Media and StoryCorps’ Military Voices Initiative.
HOST: Dave Waldron
GUEST: Jann Sherrill, volunteer coordinator and curator for the Alaska Veterans Museum
Alaska Public Media/StoryCorps Military Voices Initiative