Touring the Alaska Veterans Museum | Hometown, Alaska

A statue honoring the Alaska Territorial Guard stands in front of the Alaska Veterans Museum in downtown Anchorage. (Ammon Swenson/Alaska Public Media)

Alaska has a long history and continued relationship to the Armed Forces. To preserve and honor that history, the Alaska Veterans Museum features exhibits and artifacts from the state’s territorial days to modern times. Ahead of Memorial Day on May 27, host Dave Waldron tours the museum to find out more about the men and women who gave their all to serve the country. We’ll also hear pieces from Alaska Public Media and StoryCorps’ Military Voices Initiative.


HOST: Dave Waldron

GUEST: Jann Sherrill, volunteer coordinator and curator for the Alaska Veterans Museum

Faubion Waldron

Dave Waldron began his radio career in 2000 as a volunteer DJ at UAA’s radio station KRUA 88.1, where he hosted a weekend music show. In 2004 he was hired as the station’s music director, and held the position until his graduation in 2007. He was hired by Alaska Public Media in 2008 and since then has worked as an audio engineer, editor, and producer. He currently runs his own small business AK Audio Pro, and is a host of Alaska Public Media’s Hometown, Alaska.

