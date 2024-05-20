Touring the Alaska Veterans Museum | Hometown, Alaska

A statue honoring the Alaska Territorial Guard stands in front of the Alaska Veterans Museum in downtown Anchorage. (Ammon Swenson/Alaska Public Media)

Alaska has a long history and continued relationship to the Armed Forces. To preserve and honor that history, the Alaska Veterans Museum features exhibits and artifacts from the state’s territorial days to modern times. Ahead of Memorial Day on May 27, host Dave Waldron tours the museum to find out more about the men and women who gave their all to serve the country. We’ll also hear pieces from Alaska Public Media and StoryCorps’ Military Voices Initiative.





HOST: Dave Waldron



GUEST: Jann Sherrill, volunteer coordinator and curator for the Alaska Veterans Museum

LINKS:

Alaska Veteran Museum website

Virtual Tour

Facebook

Alaska Public Media/StoryCorps Military Voices Initiative

