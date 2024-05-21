Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
The upper portion of the West Buttress Route of Denali, showing the approximate location of the incident. The South Summit of Denali is in the upper right. (NPS Photo)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Anchorage officials and residents say homeless camps are bigger and more numerous than ever before. Plus, a Homer man is killed by a cow moose with calves. And, a fundraiser aims to spread awareness about available resources for developmentally disabled Alaskans.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Casey Grove, Jeremy Hsieh, Madilyn Rose and Ava White in Anchorage
Robyne in Fairbanks
Jamie Diep in Homer
Hunter Morrison in Kenai
Ben Townsend in Nome

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487. Read more about Tim here

