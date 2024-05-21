Marijuana reclassification and taxation | Talk of Alaska

In shops across Alaska, sales of cannabis flower and extracted products have been legal for nearly a decade. How are growers and retailers faring in a heavily-taxed and competitive industry? A bill advocates hoped would lower tax rates didn’t pass the legislature, so what does that mean for the industry? And what does a federal change to reclassify marijuana mean for the future of full legalization? We discuss legal cannabis sales and the outlook for the future on this Talk of Alaska.
HOST: Lori Townsend
GUESTS:
- Joan Wilson, Executive Director, Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office
- Jana Weltzin, Owner of JDW Counseling, attorney specializing in cannabis law, and board member of the Alaska Marijuana Industry Association
- Mike Emers, Owner, Rosie Creek Farm
Correction: During this discussion, the location of the drop box for Alaska’s marijuana taxes was said to be outdoors. It is actually located inside of a building.
PARTICIPATE:
Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast
Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)
Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).
