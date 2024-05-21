Marijuana reclassification and taxation | Talk of Alaska

A room full of cannabis plants blooms under grow lights at the indoor nursery at Great Titrations Cannabis dispensary and cafe in Fairbanks, Alaska. (Valerie Lake / Alaska Public Media)

In shops across Alaska, sales of cannabis flower and extracted products have been legal for nearly a decade. How are growers and retailers faring in a heavily-taxed and competitive industry? A bill advocates hoped would lower tax rates didn’t pass the legislature, so what does that mean for the industry? And what does a federal change to reclassify marijuana mean for the future of full legalization? We discuss legal cannabis sales and the outlook for the future on this Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Joan Wilson, Executive Director, Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office

Executive Director, Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office Jana Weltzin, Owner of JDW Counseling, attorney specializing in cannabis law, and board member of the Alaska Marijuana Industry Association

Owner of JDW Counseling, attorney specializing in cannabis law, and board member of the Alaska Marijuana Industry Association Mike Emers, Owner, Rosie Creek Farm

Correction: During this discussion, the location of the drop box for Alaska’s marijuana taxes was said to be outdoors. It is actually located inside of a building.

