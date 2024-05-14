50 years of the Endangered Species Act | Talk of Alaska

Environmental legislation that was passed in the 1970s has aimed to protect air, water, soil and animals. One of the largest laws, the Endangered Species Act, is 50 years old, and through the decades the Act has helped numerous species recover and thrive. How has a rapidly changing climate affected listing petitions and the way plans are developed for recovery? What are the effects on the economy when species are listed? What success stories does the Act have in protecting Alaskan animals? We discuss the legacy of the Endangered Species Act on this Talk of Alaska
HOST: Lori Townsend
GUESTS:
- Dr. Steve Amstrup, Professor Emeritus, Polar Bears International, Former USGS Polar Bear Researcher
- Verena Gill, Supervisory Biologist, NOAA Fisheries Protected Resources Division
Related:
- Alaska Beluga Monitoring Program
- Belugas Count! An annual community event to look for, count, and learn about Cook Inlet belugas
- Paper from Dr. Amstrup on how to consider greenhouse gas emissions for ESA decisions
