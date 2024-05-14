50 years of the Endangered Species Act | Talk of Alaska

Cook Inlet belugas and polar bears are two iconic Alaskan species that have been protected by the Endangered Species Act. (Beluga photo by Paul Wade/NOAA, Polar Bear photo by Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Environmental legislation that was passed in the 1970s has aimed to protect air, water, soil and animals. One of the largest laws, the Endangered Species Act, is 50 years old, and through the decades the Act has helped numerous species recover and thrive. How has a rapidly changing climate affected listing petitions and the way plans are developed for recovery? What are the effects on the economy when species are listed? What success stories does the Act have in protecting Alaskan animals? We discuss the legacy of the Endangered Species Act on this Talk of Alaska

HOST: Lori Townsend

Dr. Steve Amstrup, Professor Emeritus, Polar Bears International, Former USGS Polar Bear Researcher

Professor Emeritus, Polar Bears International, Former USGS Polar Bear Researcher Verena Gill, Supervisory Biologist, NOAA Fisheries Protected Resources Division

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.