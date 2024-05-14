Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Sen. Bert Stedman, R-Sitka, speaks with Rep. DeLena Johnson, R-Palmer, ahead of the final meeting of the budget conference committee on May 14, 2024. (Eric Stone/Alaska Public Media)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Legislators are poised to vote on a $1,650 Permanent Fund Dividend for this year. Plus, an art class for incarcerated women provides a creative and therapeutic outlet. And, a Fairbanks statue honors one big-league Hall of Famer’s legendary home run.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra in Anchorage
Sage Smiley in Bethel
Robyne in Fairbanks
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Clarise Larson, Yvonne Krumrey and Eric Stone in Juneau

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

