Alaska News Nightly: Monday, May 13, 2024

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A boy in a black striped T-shirt practices cello in an auditorium. with his sister and teacher.
Isaac Ward (right) with his sister Primose (left) and mother Miriam (center) at the UAA Fine Arts Building in Anchorage on Thursday, May 9, 2024. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Homeschool families remain in limbo after a court decision on correspondence allotments. Plus, the village of Kwethluk was among the hardest-hit by this spring’s breakup flooding on the Kuskokwim River. And, Ketchikan residents protest the installation of totem poles built by a man from Minnesota who is not Indigenous.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove, Chris Klint and Tim Rockey in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Michael Fanelli in Ketchikan
Anna Canny and Eric Stone in Juneau

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

a portrait of a man outside

Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media.

