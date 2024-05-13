Alaska News Nightly: Monday, May 13, 2024

Isaac Ward (right) with his sister Primose (left) and mother Miriam (center) at the UAA Fine Arts Building in Anchorage on Thursday, May 9, 2024. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Homeschool families remain in limbo after a court decision on correspondence allotments. Plus, the village of Kwethluk was among the hardest-hit by this spring’s breakup flooding on the Kuskokwim River. And, Ketchikan residents protest the installation of totem poles built by a man from Minnesota who is not Indigenous.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove, Chris Klint and Tim Rockey in Anchorage

Evan Erickson in Bethel

Michael Fanelli in Ketchikan

Anna Canny and Eric Stone in Juneau

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.