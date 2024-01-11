‘A Fine Line: Searching for Balance Among Mountains’ | Outdoor Explorer

Graham Zimmerman, climber and author of “Searching for Balance Among Mountains.” (Chris Wright)

On this Outdoor Explorer we hear from Graham Zimmerman, a professional climber who is the author of the recently released book “A Fine Line: Searching for Balance Among Mountains.” Graham tells the stories of his many epic climbs, how he confronts the dangerous consequences the sport bears on climbers’ friendships and loved ones and how he is a witness to the rapidly changing climate that impacts the mountains he loves.

HOST: Lisa Keller



GUEST: Graham Zimmerman, professional climber, author of “A Fine Line: Searching for Balance Among Mountains”

LINKS/MEDIA:

“A Fine Line: Searching for Balance Among Mountains”

BROADCAST: Thursday, January 11th, 2024. 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, January 11th, 2024. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT