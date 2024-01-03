Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

The Alaska Capitol on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Nat Herz/Alaska Public Media)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Could the state take over Anchorage’s port? A bill in the Legislature would do just that. Plus, a planned drag story hour in Soldotna is canceled over safety concerns. And, Fairbanks middle schoolers organized an event to help their homeless neighbors.

