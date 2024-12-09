Alaska News Nightly: Monday, December 9, 2024

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
United States Coast Guard Cutter Healy docked at Kodiak's Pier 2
United States Coast Guard Cutter Healy docked at Kodiak’s Pier 2, August 25, 2023. (Brian Venua / KMXT)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Researchers discover an underwater volcano on the seafloor north of Alaska. Plus, a long-awaited report is out on a mining route in Interior Alaska that crosses three highways. And, volunteer archeologists dig up Indigenous artifacts at an abandoned townsite in Western Alaska.

Reports tonight from:

Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Robyne in Fairbanks
Eric Stone in Juneau
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Ben Townsend in Nome
Evan Erickson in Quinhagak
Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

a portrait of a man outside

Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487. Read more about Tim here.

