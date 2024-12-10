Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks to reporters ahead of his annual holiday open house on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024 in Juneau. (Eric Stone/Alaska Public Media)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Gov. Dunleavy says he plans to file an education funding bill at the start of the legislative session. Plus, consumer rights advocates applaud rulings that block, for now, a merger between two of the country’s largest grocery chains. And, a former professional basketball player talks to Petersburg students about the dangers of addiction.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Casey Grove, Chris Klint and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Margaret Sutherland in Dillingham
Jamie Diep in Homer
Eric Stone in Juneau
Hannah Flor in Petersburg
Rob Woolsey in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media.

