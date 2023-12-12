Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

As the permafrost thaws, Kongiganak’s cemetery is turning into swampland. Community members are now laying their loved ones to rest on raised platforms above ground. (Photo Teresa Cotsirilos/KYUK)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Indigenous Alaskan scientists help produce an Arctic Report Card after the warmest year on record. Plus, a progressive nonprofit that’s been calling out Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson keeps its donors secret. And, Juneau’s growing Hispanic community celebrates a Mexican tradition.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Michael Fanelli, Kavitha George, Jeremy Hsieh and Ava White in Anchorage

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Jamie Diep in Homer

Clarise Larson in Juneau

Brian Venua in Kodiak

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.