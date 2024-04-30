The Correspondence school allotment lawsuit | Talk of Alaska

Who should decide how public education dollars are allocated? An Anchorage Superior court judge recently threw out the laws supporting Alaska’s correspondence education program, ruling it unconstitutional and leaving the future of homeschooling options in limbo. The decision affects more than 20,000 homeschool students in the state. What’s the right path forward, a legislative fix or the Supreme Court? We discuss the future of where and how state education funds can be spent on this Talk of Alaska.
Listen:
HOST: Lori Townsend
GUESTS:
- Scott Kendall, Of Counsel, Cashion, Gilmore, & Lindemuth
- Kirby Thomas West, Attorney, Institute for Justice
- Eric Stone, State Government Reporter, Alaska Public Media
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.