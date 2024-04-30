Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Donald “Button” Adams proudly shows off some of the meat from the 30-foot bowhead whale he harpooned with the Aaluk Crew around midnight on April 23, 2024. After roughly 16-hours of butchering, the meat is now divided up for members of the Utqiaġvik (formerly Barrow), AK community to take home on April 24, 2024. (Valerie Lake/Alaska Public Media).

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

A family in Utqiagvik celebrates their teenage son landing his first bowhead whale. Plus, Senators introduce a wide-ranging crime bill that would stiffen penalties for opioid dealers. And, Girl Scouts in Kenai invent a method for wildfire prevention.

Reports tonight from:

Kavitha George and Jeremy Hsieh in Anchorage

Sage Smiley in Bethel

Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau

Riley Board and Hunter Morrison in Kenai

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.