Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
A family in Utqiagvik celebrates their teenage son landing his first bowhead whale. Plus, Senators introduce a wide-ranging crime bill that would stiffen penalties for opioid dealers. And, Girl Scouts in Kenai invent a method for wildfire prevention.
Reports tonight from:
Kavitha George and Jeremy Hsieh in Anchorage
Sage Smiley in Bethel
Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau
Riley Board and Hunter Morrison in Kenai
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.