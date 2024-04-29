Alaska News Nightly: Monday, April 29, 2024

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Police and firefighter union members demonstrate outside the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau on April 23, 2024. (Eric Stone/Alaska Public Media)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Alaska Senate passed a pension bill weeks ago, but it’s stuck in limbo in the House. Plus, the climbing community mourns the loss of a pioneer of LGBTQ+ mountaineering. And, fans of Native Youth Olympics cheer their way for competitors.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Chris Klint and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Emily Russell in Canton, New York
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau
Ben Townsend in Nome

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing from Tim Rockey.

a portrait of a man outside

Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487. Read more about Tim here

