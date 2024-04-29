Alaska News Nightly: Monday, April 29, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
The Alaska Senate passed a pension bill weeks ago, but it’s stuck in limbo in the House. Plus, the climbing community mourns the loss of a pioneer of LGBTQ+ mountaineering. And, fans of Native Youth Olympics cheer their way for competitors.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early, Chris Klint and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Emily Russell in Canton, New York
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau
Ben Townsend in Nome
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing from Tim Rockey.