Cyrano’s upcoming holiday musical gets ‘Fancy’ | State of Art

By
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-
Actors stand in front of Christmas colored wall paper.
Alexis Sheeder (center) plays the title character in “Fancy Nancy: Splendiferous Christmas.” (Galen Eggleston)

Fancy Nancy is a series of children’s books written by author Jane O’Connor about a young girl who pushes being fancy to the next level. Cyrano’s Theater Company’s family friendly holiday production of “Fancy Nancy: Splendiferous Christmas Musical” follows Nancy at Christmas time hoping her fancy plans don’t go awry. The production runs from December 2nd through the 17th, but performances are selling out fast.

We’re joined by Cyrano’s Artistic Director Teressa Pond and actor Alexis Sheeder who plays the title character to talk about getting fancy this Christmas.

LINKS:
Cyrano’s Theater Company website
“Fancy Nancy: Splendiferous Christmas” tickets

Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.

Previous articleFederally funded project will search for rare earth elements in Southeast Alaska seaweed
Next articleAlaska’s top veterinarian warns of respiratory illness that’s killed several Lower 48 dogs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR