Cyrano’s upcoming holiday musical gets ‘Fancy’ | State of Art

Alexis Sheeder (center) plays the title character in “Fancy Nancy: Splendiferous Christmas.” (Galen Eggleston)

Fancy Nancy is a series of children’s books written by author Jane O’Connor about a young girl who pushes being fancy to the next level. Cyrano’s Theater Company’s family friendly holiday production of “Fancy Nancy: Splendiferous Christmas Musical” follows Nancy at Christmas time hoping her fancy plans don’t go awry. The production runs from December 2nd through the 17th, but performances are selling out fast.

We’re joined by Cyrano’s Artistic Director Teressa Pond and actor Alexis Sheeder who plays the title character to talk about getting fancy this Christmas.

