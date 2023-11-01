Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Indra Arriago Delgado prepares her offrenda of loved ones that passed for Día de Muertos. (Mizelle Mayo/Alaska Public Media)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Sen. Sullivan demands a fellow Republican stop holding up military promotions. Plus, Bethel residents respond to an apparent oil spill on the Kuskokwim River. And, Alaskans honor their dead for Día de los Muertos.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early, and Michael Fanelli in Anchorage

Evan Erickson in Bethel

Riley Board in Kenai

Jack Darrell in Ketchikan

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.