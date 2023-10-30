Anchorage ghost stories and spooky tales | Hometown, Alaska

Halloween is almost here and there isn’t a better time to tell scary stories. On this episode Hometown, Alaska we give you tales of terror – one from an Alaska author and another from the longtime manager of one of Anchorage’s most haunted buildings. We also spend time with some famous spirts courtesy of Ghost Tours of Anchorage.
HOST: Dave Waldron
GUESTS:
Jessica Faust, author and illustrator
Shane Mitchell, manager of the Wendy Williamson Auditorium
LINKS:
Jessica Faust webstore and portfolio
Ghost Tours of Anchorage
“The haunting of the Wendy Williamson Auditorium” – The Northern Light
RELATED: State of Art: Anchorage writer releases spooky new book in time for Halloween