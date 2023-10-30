Anchorage ghost stories and spooky tales | Hometown, Alaska

By
Dave Waldron
-
A painting of a fall forest with a ghostly image of a woman merging with the background. The words on the page say "Her body swelled and extended 'till she was vast and deep.
A page from “Some Body” by local author and illustrator Jessica Faust. (Jessica Faust)

Halloween is almost here and there isn’t a better time to tell scary stories. On this episode Hometown, Alaska we give you tales of terror – one from an Alaska author and another from the longtime manager of one of Anchorage’s most haunted buildings. We also spend time with some famous spirts courtesy of Ghost Tours of Anchorage.

HOST: Dave Waldron

GUESTS:
Jessica Faust, author and illustrator
Shane Mitchell, manager of the Wendy Williamson Auditorium

LINKS:
Jessica Faust webstore and portfolio
Ghost Tours of Anchorage
“The haunting of the Wendy Williamson Auditorium” – The Northern Light

RELATED: State of Art: Anchorage writer releases spooky new book in time for Halloween

Faubion Waldron

Dave Waldron began his radio career in 2000 as a volunteer DJ at UAA’s radio station KRUA 88.1, where he hosted a weekend music show. In 2004 he was hired as the station’s music director, and held the position until his graduation in 2007. He was hired by Alaska Public Media in 2008 and since then has worked as an audio engineer, editor, and producer. He currently runs his own small business AK Audio Pro, and is a host of Alaska Public Media’s Hometown, Alaska.

