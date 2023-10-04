GCI finishes refueling rural Alaska’s TERRA towers after summer Quintillion outage

Noorvik’s GCI communications tower in 2016. (File/KNOM)

Crews are finished refueling GCI’s TERRA network towers, according to a Tuesday statement from the internet and cellular service provider.

The TERRA network consists of 22 towers that are self-sufficient for months at a time, but require annual refueling and maintenance. The towers provide connectivity to 84 rural communities and 45,000 residents in rural Alaska.

During this summer’s Quintillion fiber break, residents heavily relied on TERRA networks for internet connectivity. The annual refueling project began in May.

Each tower holds a diesel generator with one or two 4,500-gallon diesel tanks that run all year. Diesel fuel is hauled to the sites by helicopter. According to the statement, 110,000 gallons of fuel were transported to power the generators.

“The project is one you’re likely to only find in Alaska,” GCI rural network operations manager Earl Merchant said in the statement. “Despite the mountain of logistics, and the literal mountains themselves, our crews worked throughout the summer and fall to make sure each of the 45,000 Alaskans in more than 85 communities served by TERRA remain connected.”

This year’s refueling efforts were completed on Saturday.