Line One: Addiction and recovery for men

The CDC estimates that 13% of men in the US meet the criteria for having a substance use disorder and that men account for more than three quarters of deaths from excessive drinking. Excessive alcohol and drug use in men also leads to increases in domestic violence, sexual assault, and an increased risk of suicide. On this Line One, Host Prentiss Pemberton and his guest discuss the ways addiction affects men and what can be done to overcome it.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton
GUESTS:
- Rob Seay, Recover Alaska Sober Hero award recipient
RESOURCES:
- Recover Alaska
- CDC – Excessive Alcohol Use is a Risk to Men’s Health
- 2023 Substance use and addiction statistics
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 8 p.m. AKDT
LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies
SUBSCRIBE:
Get updates on Line One: Your Health Connection and other Alaska Public Media podcasts here.