Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Amy Ballard stands on the balcony of her condo, overlooking Mendenhall River. (Photo by Anna Canny/KTOO)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Juneau residents wonder if they can, or even should rebuild after record-breaking floods destroyed homes last month. Plus, questions about the state’s tax on marijuana come up in a rare “offseason” legislative hearing. And, two bears hop into a Krispy Kreme van at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove, Tim Rockey, and Ava White in Anchorage

Anna Canny in Juneau

Brian Venua in Kodiak

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.