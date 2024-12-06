Alaska News Nightly: Friday, December 6, 2024

(left to right) Enstar CEO John Sims, Chugach Electric government affairs manager Trish Baker, Northern Journal journalist Nat Herz, Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Peter Micciche and REAP executive director Chris Rose speak on a panel during an Anchorage Assembly retreat on Southcentral Alaska energy. (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Utilities are running out of time to plan for an impending natural gas shortage. Plus, a former paramedic says the behavioral health system in Ketchikan is collapsing. And, the Anchorage School Board is set to discuss possible school closures.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Chris Klint, Tim Rockey and Ava White in Anchorage

Jamie Diep in Homer

Eric Stone in Juneau

Jack Darrell in Ketchikan

Katherine Rose in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.