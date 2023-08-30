Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Emergency-service officials at Fairbanks International Airport, Eielson Air Force Base no longer train with firefighting foam containing PFAS. (KUAC file photo)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Supporters of a bill to ban “forever chemicals” in firefighting foam decry the governor’s veto. Also, how an advocate for LGBTQ youth found their way to helping others. And an Inupiaq elder shares her talent for filleting salmon at the state fair.

Reports tonight from:

Anna Canny in Juneau

Brian Venua in Kodiak

Francisco Martinezcuello in Bethel

Rachel Cassandra in Anchorage

Shelby Herbert in Petersburg

Rhonda McBride in Palmer

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde.