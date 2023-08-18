Alaska News Nightly: Friday, August 18, 2023

State Sen. Bert Stedman, R-Sitka, listens during a floor session in the capitol in March 2023. (Skip Gray/Gavel to Gavel)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

For Alaska’s foster families, the shortage of available child care is hitting especially hard. Plus, Sitka state Sen. Bert Stedman shares a warning about the Permanent Fund. And, federal funding will help Alaska tribes and museums retrieve Indigenous artifacts.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove and Wesley Early in Anchorage

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Riley Board in Kalifornsky

Thomas Copeland and Angela Denning in Petersburg

Robert Woolsey in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.