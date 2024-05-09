Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, May 9, 2024

Flooding along the Kuskokwim River. (Sage Smiley/KYUK]

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Communities along the Kuskokwim River deal with significant flooding caused by ice jams. Plus, a group asks a judge to intervene to force the state to speed up processing for food stamp benefits. And, high school students in Petersburg get a dose of reality at a financial fair.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove and Jeremy Hsieh in Anchorage

Sage Smiley in Bethel

Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau

Angela Denning and Hannah Flor in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.