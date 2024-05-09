Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, May 9, 2024

Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Flooding along the Kuskokwim River.
Flooding along the Kuskokwim River. (Sage Smiley/KYUK]

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Communities along the Kuskokwim River deal with significant flooding caused by ice jams. Plus, a group asks a judge to intervene to force the state to speed up processing for food stamp benefits. And, high school students in Petersburg get a dose of reality at a financial fair.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove and Jeremy Hsieh in Anchorage
Sage Smiley in Bethel
Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau
Angela Denning and Hannah Flor in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media.

