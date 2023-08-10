Are you an Alaskan impacted by the Maui wildfires? We want to hear from you.

A wildfire burns in Kihei, Hawaii late Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Thousands of residents raced to escape homes on Maui as blazes swept across the island, destroying parts of a centuries-old town in one of the deadliest U.S. wildfires in recent years. (Ty O’Neil/AP)

Devastating wildfires on Maui have decimated communities on the Hawaiian island’s west side. Local officials reported Thursday that at least 53 people have died.

Alaska and Hawaii, the 49th and 50th U.S. states, have long maintained connections between Indigenous cultures. Alaska is also home to more than 12,000 Pacific Islanders, including Native Hawaiian, Samoan and Tongan people.

Alaska Public Media is looking to speak with Alaskans with ties to Hawaii for our coverage on the widespread impacts of the fires.

If you are an Alaskan with loved ones impacted by the Maui wildfires, and would like to share your story, please fill out the form below or email reporter Kavitha George at kgeorge@alaskapublic.org. We won’t publish any of your responses without your explicit permission.

Loading…