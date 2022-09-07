Kavitha George, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Kavitha George is the host of Alaska Morning News at Alaska Public Media. She also reports on business, labor and the economy. Reach her at kgeorge@alaskapublic.org.

Dunleavy accused of using state funds to pay campaign staffers and violating campaign finance rules

The Alaska Public Research Interest Group and an organization called 907 Initiative filed the complaint on Tuesday with the Alaska Public Offices Commission.
woman at helm of boat

How did Peltola beat Palin? Political analysts in Alaska say ‘civility matters’

Peltola's victory against Trump-backed Republican Sarah Palin sets the stage for a contentious next few months as she and Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich compete for the full two-year term that begins in January.
A woman with a red and blue jacket on drinking coffee

Peltola’s lead widens in U.S. House race with another batch of first-place votes counted

Peltola's lead increased from 7.5% to a little over 8%, according to updated results posted late Thursday.
a herd of caribouo eat grass in some rolling hills

The last remaining private bidder in last year’s ANWR lease sale pulls out

Knik Arm Services says it doesn’t want to wait out legal battles over development in the refuge.
Incumbents Murkowski and Dunleavy leading in Alaska primaries

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski has a narrow lead over Kelly Tshibaka. Gov. Mike Dunleavy leads his next closest challenger by 20 points.
Sweeney files as official write-in candidate in special US House race

Republican Tara Sweeney finished fifth in the June special primary, just below the cut-off to appear on the special general election ballot.
Three white men in three different photos side by side.

3 well-funded conservatives are running for Alaska governor. 1 will likely not survive the primary.

Next week’s primary election is going to pare the list of 10 gubernatorial candidates to four, and it’s unlikely that Wasilla Rep. Christopher Kurka and Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce can both survive.
A microscope image of gray oval shapes

Alaska confirms second case of monkeypox

The case count is expected to rise “steadily." However, for the general public, the risk of getting monkeypox remains relatively low.
A man with a yellow safety Jacket giving speech in office.

Alaska Airlines workers to vote on a new contract that could put them among the highest paid airline workers in the industry

IAMAW represents around 5,300 Alaska Airlines reservations and customer service agents, ramp workers and other employees. About 900 of those workers are spread out across Alaska.
A microscope image of gray oval shapes

No cases of monkeypox in Alaska yet, but health officials are readying for the disease’s arrival

“We're expecting our first case any day now,” said Alaska state epidemiologist Dr. Joe McLaughlin.
A woman in a pink jacket holds a plastic bag in front of produce shelves at a grocery store.

Alaskans are rethinking their spending habits as record inflation hits the state

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics measured Anchorage and Mat-Su consumer prices up more than 12% from a year ago. It’s one of the highest jumps in the nation.
pipeline

What do high oil prices mean for Alaska’s economy? We asked an economist.

After a long period of uncertainty in the industry, oil prices have topped $100 for months.
A Fireman spraying water on burnt trees.

East Anchorage wildfire no longer growing, investigation into its cause continues

Nearby roads are reopened.
railroad tracks through trees

Federal infrastructure dollars will fund an Alaska railroad bridge replacement, with more to come

A $3.1 million grant to help fund a railroad bridge replacement is the start of a "once in a generation" opportunity for infrastructure improvements in Alaska.
A man in a blue shirt puts gas in his car.

Alaskans are rethinking their driving habits this summer as gas prices tick higher

Alaskans are paying around two dollars more per gallon than this time last year, and there’s no clear end in sight.
An Alaska Airlines flight comes in for a landing at the Juneau International Airport.

Flying to the Lower 48 this summer? It’ll cost you. A lot.

A round trip ticket from Anchorage to Seattle in July will easily put you out $1,000.
An architectural rendering of a modern apartment building.

Amid a housing crisis, a new downtown Anchorage development could be a model for public-private partnerships

Block 96 could serve as a model for other downtown housing developments. With the city’s housing crunch, developers say it’s desperately needed.
A tall snowy mountain, its peak peaking out through the clouds.

Rangers search for solo climber on Denali

Matthias Rimml is the first registered climber to attempt Denali this season, and is alone on the upper part of the mountain, according to the National Park Service.
A man, woman and dog pose in front of mountains in the fall.

It’s getting even harder to find a house in Anchorage. A local economist shares her struggle.

Hannah Hennighausen and her partner have been outbid every time they've put an offer on a house. Most recently the winning bid offered all cash and waived all contingencies, which Hennighausen says is becoming more common.
A train goes over a creek in a mountainous area

Woman hit and killed by train while walking dogs near Bird Point

The railroad says the woman was walking with another woman and four dogs along the tracks, near a curve.
