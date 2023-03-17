Alaska News Nightly: Friday, March 17, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Student representatives on the state school board share their thoughts with lawmakers on a controversial gender identity bill. Plus, Remembering sportfishing advocate Bob Penney, who fell in love with the Kenai River in the 70s.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early and Jeremy Hsieh in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Katie Anastas in Juneau
Sabine Poux in Kenai
Reagan Miller in Ketchikan
Brian Venua in Kodiak
Greg Knight in Nome
This Episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.